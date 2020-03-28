Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,098 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

