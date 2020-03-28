Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.