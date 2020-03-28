Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,773,000 after buying an additional 595,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 498,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 389,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

