Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.