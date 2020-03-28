Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 86,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.