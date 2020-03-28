Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 362,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.