Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 25,115 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,549,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,700,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

