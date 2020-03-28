Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 998,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 147,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

