Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXG. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 73.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.