Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Lam Research worth $729,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,954,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $19.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.22. 3,196,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

