Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and $38.27 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,009,918 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

