Lambda Market Cap Tops $8.40 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,009,918 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

