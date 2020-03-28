Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,472.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $9,472.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

