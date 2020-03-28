Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Landstar System worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Landstar System by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

