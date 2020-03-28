Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,736,500 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 12,230,000 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 508,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 million, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

