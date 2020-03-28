Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,909,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,594,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

