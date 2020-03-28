LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,274.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $15,274.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.