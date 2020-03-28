LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 947,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LCII traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 169,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

