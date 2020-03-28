Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 27th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LEGH opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $269.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,781,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $513,444. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.