LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 27th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. 116,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,633. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $999,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,078,797.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $226,229.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,099.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,295. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.