Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,249 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

