LEOcoin One Day Volume Reaches $424.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $155,273.09 and approximately $424.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.02100004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.03435403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00623742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00753995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00077000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00485343 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.