LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,042,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,207. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

