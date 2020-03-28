LHT Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $597,324.51 and $85.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 84.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT's official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

