Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 27th total of 792,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ LLIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,651. Lianluo Smart has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

