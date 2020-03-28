LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Tops $789,294.65

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $789,294.65 and approximately $6,064.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LIFE has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.02496439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195527 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034034 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

