Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 41.1% in March

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,100 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 27th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LSI opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.