Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 27th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LTBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.22. Lightbridge has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

