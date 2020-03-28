Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00021969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00623742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

