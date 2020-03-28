LINA Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. LINA has a market cap of $3.67 million and $193,900.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

