Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 27th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

