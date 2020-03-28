Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.98% of Lincoln Electric worth $117,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

