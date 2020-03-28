LINKA Market Capitalization Hits $5.30 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $81,549.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.60 or 0.04770273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

