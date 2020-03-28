LINKA Price Reaches $0.0076 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.30 million and $81,549.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.04965586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003620 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.