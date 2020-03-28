LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1.17 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.02517544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034050 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com.

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

