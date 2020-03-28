LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.