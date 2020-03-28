LiquidApps Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $25,417.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004812 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 500.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,355,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,964,656 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

