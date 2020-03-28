Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 552,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 649,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

LQDA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 47,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

