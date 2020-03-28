Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $2.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $38.51 or 0.00618583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, TOPBTC and Bitso.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,387,181 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

