LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 775,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

