Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $284,830.63 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $284,830.63 and $114,319.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,924,280 coins and its circulating supply is 18,924,268 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

