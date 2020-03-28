LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $195,927.60 and $55,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

