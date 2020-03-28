Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,997,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 27th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $348.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

