LockTrip 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,740.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $24,740.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003643 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Gatecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

