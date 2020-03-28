LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,600 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 27th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LOGM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 787,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

