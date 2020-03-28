Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Loom Network has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, Hotbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.02509329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00042970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,521,809 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, GOPAX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, DDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Poloniex, DragonEX, Allbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, Coinbe, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

