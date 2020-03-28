Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,996,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 28.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 213,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,863. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 223,705 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lovesac by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Lovesac by 971.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 378,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

