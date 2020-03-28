LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.91. 780,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,967. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.