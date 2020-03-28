LUNA Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

