LUXCoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,807.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $548,785.37 and $6,807.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

